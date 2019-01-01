Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vornado Realty
Vornado Realty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting VNO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.52% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Vornado Realty downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vornado Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vornado Realty was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vornado Realty (VNO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $44.00 to $35.00. The current price Vornado Realty (VNO) is trading at is $35.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
