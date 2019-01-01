Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) was reported by Cowen & Co. on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $151.00 expecting RL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.53% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Ralph Lauren maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ralph Lauren, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ralph Lauren was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ralph Lauren (RL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $171.00 to $151.00. The current price Ralph Lauren (RL) is trading at is $105.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.