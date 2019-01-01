Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adobe
Adobe Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) was reported by Jefferies on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $550.00 expecting ADBE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.44% upside). 57 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) was provided by Jefferies, and Adobe maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adobe, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adobe was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adobe (ADBE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $570.00 to $550.00. The current price Adobe (ADBE) is trading at is $428.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
