C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for C3.ai
C3.ai Questions & Answers
The latest price target for C3.ai (NYSE: AI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting AI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -23.97% downside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for C3.ai (NYSE: AI) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and C3.ai maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of C3.ai, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for C3.ai was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest C3.ai (AI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $15.00. The current price C3.ai (AI) is trading at is $19.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.