Amazon To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

- Raymond James raised GMS Inc. GMS price target from $80 to $90. Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained an Outperform rating. GMS shares closed at $81.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Pivotal Research increased the price target for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $1,350 to $1,600. Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintained a Buy rating. Netflix shares closed at $1,222.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer raised Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $215 to $250. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating. Amazon shares closed at $212.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho increased the price target for Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY from $8 to $9. Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi maintained a Neutral rating. Array Technologies shares closed at $7.54 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $77 to $71. Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Buy rating. Nike shares closed at $59.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased Jabil Inc. JBL price target from $225 to $245. B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating. Jabil shares settled at $204.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson raised NICE Ltd. NICE price target from $185 to $195. DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Buy rating. NICE shares closed at $165.33 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities slashed Lennar Corporation LEN price target from $150 to $130. JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht maintained a Market Outperform rating. Lennar shares closed at $103.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised the price target for Caterpillar Inc. CAT from $395 to $422. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained an Outperform rating. Caterpillar shares settled at $359.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo increased Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $130 to $150. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating. Micron shares closed at $121.82 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
