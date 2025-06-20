June 20, 2025 11:21 AM 3 min read

Amazon To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Raymond James raised GMS Inc. GMS price target from $80 to $90. Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained an Outperform rating. GMS shares closed at $81.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Pivotal Research increased the price target for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $1,350 to $1,600. Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintained a Buy rating. Netflix shares closed at $1,222.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer raised Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $215 to $250. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating. Amazon shares closed at $212.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho increased the price target for Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY from $8 to $9. Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi maintained a Neutral rating. Array Technologies shares closed at $7.54 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $77 to $71. Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Buy rating. Nike shares closed at $59.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities increased Jabil Inc. JBL price target from $225 to $245. B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating. Jabil shares settled at $204.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson raised NICE Ltd. NICE price target from $185 to $195. DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Buy rating. NICE shares closed at $165.33 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities slashed Lennar Corporation LEN price target from $150 to $130. JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht maintained a Market Outperform rating. Lennar shares closed at $103.41 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird raised the price target for Caterpillar Inc. CAT from $395 to $422. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained an Outperform rating. Caterpillar shares settled at $359.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo increased Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $130 to $150. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating. Micron shares closed at $121.82 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AMZN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

