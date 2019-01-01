GMS (NYSE:GMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GMS
The latest price target for GMS (NYSE: GMS) was reported by Loop Capital on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting GMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.90% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GMS (NYSE: GMS) was provided by Loop Capital, and GMS initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GMS, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GMS was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GMS (GMS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $62.00. The current price GMS (GMS) is trading at is $51.28, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
