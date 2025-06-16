Accenture To Rally More Than 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird raised Adobe Inc. ADBE price target from $410 to $425. Baird analyst Rob Oliver maintained a Neutral rating. Adobe shares closed at $391.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital increased the price target for Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from $480 to $510. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba maintained a Buy rating. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $459.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. SMA price target from $38 to $40. Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas maintained an Overweight rating. SmartStop Self Storage shares closed at $35.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan slashed the price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF from $147 to $141. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $74.66 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Accenture plc ACN from $349 to $353. JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an Overweight rating. Accenture shares closed at $311.71 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson increased Nebius Group N.V. NBIS price target from $50 to $55. DA Davidson analyst Alex Platt maintained a Buy rating. Nebius Group shares settled at $47.13 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised Wix.com Ltd. WIX price target from $173 to $216. Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Wix.com shares closed at $149.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank increased Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX price target from $43 to $48. Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $40.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Packaging Corporation of America PKG from $245 to $205. Jefferies analyst Philip Ng downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Packaging Corporation shares settled at $188.57 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut BioNTech SE BNTX price target from $145 to $138. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. BioNTech shares closed at $106.57 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ADBE stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Today's Best Finance Deals
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.