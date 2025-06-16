June 16, 2025 10:09 AM 3 min read

Accenture To Rally More Than 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird raised Adobe Inc. ADBE price target from $410 to $425. Baird analyst Rob Oliver maintained a Neutral rating. Adobe shares closed at $391.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital increased the price target for Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from $480 to $510. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba maintained a Buy rating. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $459.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc raised SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. SMA price target from $38 to $40. Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas maintained an Overweight rating. SmartStop Self Storage shares closed at $35.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan slashed the price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF from $147 to $141. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $74.66 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Accenture plc ACN from $349 to $353. JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an Overweight rating. Accenture shares closed at $311.71 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson increased Nebius Group N.V. NBIS price target from $50 to $55. DA Davidson analyst Alex Platt maintained a Buy rating. Nebius Group shares settled at $47.13 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo raised Wix.com Ltd. WIX price target from $173 to $216. Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Wix.com shares closed at $149.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank increased Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX price target from $43 to $48. Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $40.94 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for Packaging Corporation of America PKG from $245 to $205. Jefferies analyst Philip Ng downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Packaging Corporation shares settled at $188.57 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut BioNTech SE BNTX price target from $145 to $138. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. BioNTech shares closed at $106.57 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

