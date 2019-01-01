Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting FCX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.61% downside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Freeport-McMoRan maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Freeport-McMoRan, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Freeport-McMoRan was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $43.00 to $39.00. The current price Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is trading at is $39.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
