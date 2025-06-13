June 13, 2025 9:14 AM 2 min read

Oracle To Rally Around 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan raised Ross Stores, Inc. ROST price target from $141 to $154. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating. Ross Stores shares closed at $133.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays increased the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. PM from $205 to $220. Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Overweight rating. Philip Morris shares closed at $184.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies raised EOG Resources, Inc. EOG price target from $144 to $148. Jefferies analyst Lloyd Byrne maintained a Buy rating. EOG Resources shares closed at $120.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target for Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR from $18 to $20. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating. Extreme Networks shares closed at $16.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for DocuSign, Inc. DOCU from $67 to $80. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. DocuSign shares closed at $76.01 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW price target from $405 to $385. Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Sherwin-Williams shares settled at $356.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies raised Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $165 to $210. Jefferies analyst Andy Barish upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold. Darden shares closed at $217.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer increased Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR price target from $121 to $142. Oppenheimer analyst Rayna Kumar maintained an Outperform rating. Shift4 Payments shares closed at $93.31 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for Oracle Corporation ORCL from $202 to $221. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating. Oracle shares settled at $199.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT price target from $13 to $14. JP Morgan analyst Reginald Smith maintained an Overweight rating. Riot Platforms shares closed at $10.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ORCL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

