Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Shift4 Payments
The latest price target for Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting FOUR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.42% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Shift4 Payments maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Shift4 Payments, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Shift4 Payments was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Shift4 Payments (FOUR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $41.00 to $38.00. The current price Shift4 Payments (FOUR) is trading at is $47.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
