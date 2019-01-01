Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Philip Morris Intl
Philip Morris Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $112.00 expecting PM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.97% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Philip Morris Intl maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Philip Morris Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Philip Morris Intl was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Philip Morris Intl (PM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $104.00 to $112.00. The current price Philip Morris Intl (PM) is trading at is $105.69, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
