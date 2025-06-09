June 9, 2025 2:47 PM 3 min read

AI Momentum Powers Nvidia, Arm And Chip Supply Chain In BofA Recap

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya on Monday recapped takeaways from a tech conference in which 27 companies attended.

Representatives from the following companies attended: Nvidia Corp NVDA; Advanced Micro Devices AMD; Intel Corp INTC; Marvell Tech MRVL; Arm Holdings ARM; Coherent COHR; Lumentum Holdings LITE; ON Semiconductor ON; Texas Instruments TXN; Synopsys SNPS; and Lam Research Corp LRCX; KLA Corp KLAC; and Applied Materials AMAT.

Arya noted that the overall tone was positive across computing and networking for GPU (Nvidia and AMD) and ASIC (Marvell) vendors.

He maintains Nvidia with a Buy rating with a $180 price target. Nvidia remains best positioned to benefit from the ongoing AI tide, supported by a multi-year lead in performance (AI scaling), pipeline, incumbency, scale, and developer support, he adds.

Also, the company’s rack-scale systems are in full production and overall AI demand continues to rise for inference reasoning and sovereign AI.

Also Read: AMD Acquires Another Company To Expand AI Arsenal

Arm also expects a continued 50% server CPU deployment share this year, Arya said.

Arya raised his price target on Arm to $150 (from $135) on the continued proliferation (market share gain) of Arm-based CPUs in the data center, above peers, though justified by Arm’s superior growth profile, sticky Licensing business, and expanding Royalty rates.

Concerns about tariff-related pull-ins remain at Intel for PCs. Still, AMD continues to see strong sell-through in the second quarter, aided by higher-ASP new products, and could even see seasonal second-half strength, the analyst said.

Arya said Lam Research, KLA Corp, and Applied Materials indicated strong momentum in leading-edge F/L and advanced DRAM WFE this year, which is helping to offset weakness in China and trailing-edge spending to sustain mid-single-digit Y/Y growth in calendar 2025.

The analyst said KLA Corp also suggested that mid-single-digit Y/Y WFE growth in calendar 2026 could be a plausible assumption led by strong 2nm/GAA investments.

Lam Research noted NAND upgrades in the early stages across multiple customers inside a $40 billion multi-year opportunity, Arya said. Crucially, all vendors suggested China is “de-risked” this year despite recent restriction noise and can settle at 25%- 30% of sales, the analyst noted.

Arya raised his Lam Research price target to $100 (from $90), which was justified by improving NAND prospects as a leading-edge foundry/logic, and advanced DRAM (DDR5/HBM) remained strong.

The analyst raised his price target on KLA Corp to $900 (from $825), given increasing leading-edge F/L ramp visibility, advanced packaging TAM expansion, and best-in-class profitability.

He raised his Lumentum price target to $78 (from $70), justified by broad-based strength in the data center.

Arya raised his On Semiconductor price target to $60 (from $55), which was justified following management calling the second-quarter auto bottom with broad-based recovery across auto and industrial expected in the second half.

