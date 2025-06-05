AMD Acquires Another Company To Expand AI Arsenal

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Brium, a team of compiler and AI software experts with deep expertise in machine learning, AI inference, and performance optimization.

The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

Brium brings advanced software capabilities that strengthen AMD’s ability to deliver highly optimized AI solutions across the entire stack.

Their work in compiler technology, model execution frameworks, and end-to-end AI inference optimization will play a key role in enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of AMD’s AI platform.

The acquisition marks the latest in a series of targeted investments, following AMD’s acquisitions of Silo AI, Nod.ai, and Mipsology, that boosts its ability to support the open-source software ecosystem and deliver optimized performance on its hardware.

Last week, AMD announced the acquisition of Enosemi, a move to accelerate co-packaged optics innovation for AI systems. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

AMD held $6.06 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 29, 2025. AMD stock plunged 29% in the last 12 months as it grappled with intensifying rivalry from Nvidia Corp NVDA, a cooling tech rally, and the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

AMD reported first-quarter revenue of $7.44 billion, up 36%, beating analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. The chipmaker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 94 cents per share.

AMD expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts are currently forecasting second-quarter revenue of $7.24 billion.

Price Action: AMD stock is trading higher by 0.42% to $119.08 premarket at last check Thursday.

