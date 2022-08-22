Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2022

Upgrades

William Blair upgraded the previous rating for Foot Locker Inc FL from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.42 and a 52-week-low of $23.85. Foot Locker closed at $38.39 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Schneider National Inc SNDR from In-Line to Outperform. For the second quarter, Schneider National had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.69. Schneider National closed at $24.80 at the end of the last trading period.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Elevance Health Inc ELV was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Elevance Health earned $8.04 in the second quarter, compared to $7.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $506.79 and a 52-week-low of $451.37. At the end of the last trading period, Elevance Health closed at $503.54.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Vipshop Holdings earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.58 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. At the end of the last trading period, Vipshop Holdings closed at $9.99.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Bruker Corp BRKR from Neutral to Buy. Bruker earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.69 and a 52-week-low of $55.80. Bruker closed at $59.71 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

CFRA downgraded the previous rating for Netflix Inc NFLX from Hold to Sell. For the second quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $3.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $609.99 and a 52-week-low of $162.71. Netflix closed at $241.16 at the end of the last trading period.

For Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc CRXT, Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.94 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs closed at $0.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for United Parcel Service Inc UPS from Outperform to In-Line. United Parcel Service earned $3.29 in the second quarter, compared to $3.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $233.72 and a 52-week-low of $165.34. United Parcel Service closed at $208.43 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Canadian National Railway Co CNI was changed from Outperform to In-Line. In the second quarter, Canadian National Railway showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Canadian National Railway shows a 52-week-high of $137.19 and a 52-week-low of $106.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $126.72.

For Saia Inc SAIA, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Saia earned $4.10 in the second quarter, compared to $2.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Saia shows a 52-week-high of $342.99 and a 52-week-low of $168.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $229.46.

According to Needham, the prior rating for NeoGenomics Inc NEO was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, NeoGenomics showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. NeoGenomics closed at $11.14 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for VF Corp VFC from Outperform to Market Perform. VF earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.61 and a 52-week-low of $43.08. At the end of the last trading period, VF closed at $45.55.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Gritstone Bio Inc GRTS was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Gritstone Bio showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.01 and a 52-week-low of $1.71. At the end of the last trading period, Gritstone Bio closed at $4.19.

For Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Intra-Cellular Therapies had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.00 and a 52-week-low of $38.51. At the end of the last trading period, Intra-Cellular Therapies closed at $51.42.

For Coupa Software Inc COUP, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Underperform. Coupa Software earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coupa Software shows a 52-week-high of $166.21 and a 52-week-low of $50.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.77.

For DocuSign Inc DOCU, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, DocuSign had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The current stock performance of DocuSign shows a 52-week-high of $157.37 and a 52-week-low of $55.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.92.

Initiations

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Blue Star Foods Corp BSFC with a Buy rating. The price target for Blue Star Foods is set to $2.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.04. At the end of the last trading period, Blue Star Foods closed at $1.22.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Waldencast PLC WALD with an Outperform rating. The price target for Waldencast is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.89 and a 52-week-low of $6.56. At the end of the last trading period, Waldencast closed at $9.10.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma Inc CINC with an Overweight rating. The price target for CinCor Pharma is set to $73.00. In the second quarter, CinCor Pharma showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $4.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CinCor Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $43.15 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.16.

