Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 2, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
September 2, 2021 10:02 am
Upgrades

  • For Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA), Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Okta showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $185.05. At the end of the last trading period, Okta closed at $264.76.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for UCB SA (OTC:UCBJY) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.86 and a 52-week-low of $44.41. At the end of the last trading period, UCB closed at $57.52.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded the previous rating for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Texas Capital Bancshares showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.26 and a 52-week-low of $29.45. Texas Capital Bancshares closed at $67.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Alkermes showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $15.35. Alkermes closed at $31.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to William Blair, the prior rating for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Assembly Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Assembly Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $21.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.90.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC). The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for Teradata. For the second quarter, Teradata had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.58 and a 52-week-low of $17.99. At the end of the last trading period, Teradata closed at $54.66.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ:RMBL). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for RumbleON. In the second quarter, RumbleON showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RumbleON shows a 52-week-high of $64.13 and a 52-week-low of $25.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.44.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:PRTG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Portage Biotech is set to $40.00. Portage Biotech earned $0.25 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.40. Portage Biotech closed at $21.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Regulus Therapeutics is set to $2.00. In the second quarter, Regulus Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.32 and a 52-week-low of $0.42. Regulus Therapeutics closed at $0.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Blade Air Mobility. In the third quarter, Blade Air Mobility earned $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.87 and a 52-week-low of $6.41. Blade Air Mobility closed at $8.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX). The price target seems to have been set at $127.00 for Starbucks. In the third quarter, Starbucks showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Starbucks shows a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $81.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.45.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ:RMBL). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for RumbleON. For the second quarter, RumbleON had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The current stock performance of RumbleON shows a 52-week-high of $64.13 and a 52-week-low of $25.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.44.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $10.19 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.41.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Materialise is set to $30.00. For the second quarter, Materialise had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.40 and a 52-week-low of $18.52. At the end of the last trading period, Materialise closed at $22.91.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Enviva Partners is set to $54.00. In the second quarter, Enviva Partners showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.69 and a 52-week-low of $36.57. Enviva Partners closed at $53.83 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

