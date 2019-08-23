Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019
Upgrades
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Crestwood Equity Partners had an EPS of ($0.13), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.23). Crestwood Equity Partners's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.55 and a 52-week-low of $26.55. Crestwood Equity Partners's stock last closed at $35.82 per share.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE: LZB) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, La-Z-Boy had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The total market value of La-Z-Boy's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.15 and a 52-week-low of $25.30. La-Z-Boy's stock last closed at $31.49 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Altria Group showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. Altria Group's market cap stands at $91.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.04 and a 52-week-low of $42.40. Altria Group's stock last closed at $46.55 per share.
Downgrades
- For Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK), William Blair downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Carbon Black had an EPS of ($0.13), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.35). Carbon Black's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.11 and a 52-week-low of $11.80. Carbon Black's stock last closed at $24.50 per share.
- For Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The current market cap for Cerner is at $18.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.47 and a 52-week-low of $48.78. Cerner's stock last closed at $71.68 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from Outperform to In-Line. HP earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for HP is at $28.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $18.06. HP's stock last closed at $18.91 per share.
- William Blair changed the rating for Kemper Corp (NYSE: KMPR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kemper earned $1.38 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. Kemper's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.97 and a 52-week-low of $61.57. Kemper's stock last closed at $75.39 per share.
- For L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, L Brands showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. L Brands's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.61. L Brands's stock last closed at $19.33 per share.
- For Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Macy's had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.35. Macy's's stock last closed at $15.56 per share.
- For Nxt-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD), Maxim Group downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Nxt-ID had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.80 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. Nxt-ID's stock last closed at $0.34 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Pool showed an EPS of $3.22, compared to $2.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Pool is at $265.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $200.00 and a 52-week-low of $136.83. Pool's stock last closed at $199.46 per share.
- Needham downgraded the stock for Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Pivotal Software showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.10) from the year-ago quarter. Pivotal Software's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.15 and a 52-week-low of $8.03. Pivotal Software's stock last closed at $13.70 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Semgroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Semgroup had an EPS of ($0.45), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.11). Semgroup's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.05 and a 52-week-low of $8.73. Semgroup's stock last closed at $9.51 per share.
Initiations
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) with an Outperform rating. For the third quarter, Aramark had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The total market value of Aramark's outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.70 and a 52-week-low of $25.49. Aramark's stock last closed at $39.95 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Seaport Global initiated coverage on D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). The price target is set at $59.00 for D.R. Horton. In the third quarter, D.R. Horton showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for D.R. Horton is at $16.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.64 and a 52-week-low of $32.39. D.R. Horton's stock last closed at $50.33 per share.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on KB Home (NYSE: KBH) with a Buy rating. The price target for KB Home is set at $37.00. In the second quarter, KB Home showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. KB Home's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.68 and a 52-week-low of $16.82. KB Home's stock last closed at $28.47 per share.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lennar is set at $71.00. Lennar earned $1.30 in the second quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. Lennar's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.50 and a 52-week-low of $37.29. Lennar's stock last closed at $51.99 per share.
- For Landec Corp (NASDAQ: LNDC), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the fourth quarter, Landec had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.57 and a 52-week-low of $9.02. Landec's stock last closed at $10.97 per share.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE: OAS) with a Buy rating. Oasis Petroleum earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Oasis Petroleum's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.57 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Oasis Petroleum's stock last closed at $3.23 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW). The price target is set at $40.00 for PacWest Banc. In the second quarter, PacWest Banc showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PacWest Banc's outstanding shares is at $856.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.62 and a 52-week-low of $31.16. PacWest Banc's stock last closed at $33.82 per share.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) with a Buy rating. The price target for PulteGroup is set at $44.00. PulteGroup earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. PulteGroup's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.03 and a 52-week-low of $20.64. PulteGroup's stock last closed at $33.16 per share.
- For Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR), Vertical Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the second quarter, Quanta Services showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. Quanta Services's market cap stands at $937.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.90. Quanta Services's stock last closed at $33.47 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: RBNC). The price target is set at $24.00 for Reliant Bancorp. For the second quarter, Reliant Bancorp had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current market cap for Reliant Bancorp is at $276.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.03. Reliant Bancorp's stock last closed at $22.46 per share.
