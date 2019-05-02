Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 2, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Craig-Hallum upgraded Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) from Hold to Buy. Digimarc shares gained 5.7 percent to $35.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) from Market Perform to Outperform. Amedisys shares rose 1 percent to $121.05 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital upgrades World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from Hold to Buy. WWE shares rose 2.6 percent to $26.18 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) from Neutral to Buy. Premier shares rose 0.4 percent to $33.34 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson upgraded Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from Neutral to Buy. Domtar shares fell 6.88 percent to close at $45.59 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) from Neutral to Outperform. Polaris Industries shares rose 3.6 percent to $101.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Neutral to Buy. QUALCOMM shares rose 0.7 percent to $86.99 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) from Sell to Hold. Clorox rose 0.5 percent to $148.89 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) from Neutral to Outperform. Lumber Liquidators rose 13.1 percent to $6.23 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Neutral to Buy. Arconic shares rose 1.6 percent to $21.80 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Estee Lauder shares fell 1.6 percent to $167.52 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from Outperform to Perform. Cree shares fell 10.5 percent to $58.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Outperform to Peer Perform. Tesla shares rose 4.9 percent to $245.41 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Buy to Neutral. Mosaic shares fell 1.2 percent to $25.49 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE: ADSW) from Buy to Neutral. Advanced Disposal Services shares fell 1.1 percent to $31.96 in pre-market trading.
- Seaport Global downgraded Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) from Buy to Neutral. Kadant shares fell 0.3 percent to $97.09 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) from Neutral to Underperform. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares closed at $90.42 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels Corporation Common Stock (NYSE: HLT) from Buy to Hold. Hilton Worldwide shares closed at $92.60 on Wednesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE: DX) from Buy to Neutral. Dynex Capital shares fell 0.7 percent to $6.07 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Alcon AG (NYSE: ALC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alcon is set to $66. Alcon shares closed at $58.12 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Athenex is set to $20. Athenex closed at $9.44 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) with an Overweight rating. Akebia Therapeutics shares closed at $6.05 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Uber is set to $53.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Organogenesis is set to $9. Organogenesis shares closed at $7.05 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.