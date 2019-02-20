Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 20, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Barclays upgraded Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Dril-Quip shares fell 0.66 percent to close at $38.84 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America upgraded American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) from Neutral to Buy. American Axle shares gained 1.6 percent to $16.87 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Underweight to Overweight. Transocean shares rose 1.5 percent to $8.86 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) from Underweight to Overweight. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares fell 0.58 percent to close at $10.29 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from Buy to Hold. Trade Desk shares fell 2.9 percent to $157.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Instructure shares fell 7.2 percent to $39.50 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded National Health Investors Inc (NYSE: NHI) from Market Perform to Underperform. National Health Investors shares fell 3 percent to $78.00 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) from Buy to Hold. Ultimate Software shares rose 0.02 percent to close at $332.93 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James downgraded Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Pure Storage shares fell 2.6 percent to $18.81 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Uniti Group shares rose 1 percent to $12.63 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) from Neutral to Sell. Charles Schwab shares fell 2.5 percent to $45.87 in pre-market trading.
- Gabelli & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Buy to Hold. Palo Alto shares fell 1.3 percent to $226.91 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Neutral to Sell. Southwest shares fell 4.2 percent to $55.25 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Overweight to Neutral. Ecolab shares fell 1.4 percent to $164.97 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Barclays initiated coverage on Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Veeva is set to $130. Veeva shares closed at $120.40 on Tuesday.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kodiak Sciences is set to $22.50. Kodiak Sciences shares closed at $6.83 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) with an Overweight rating. National Energy Services closed at $8.45 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Homology Medicines is set to $36. Homology Medicines shares closed at $24.03 on Tuesday.
