Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2018 9:46am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) from Neutral to Buy. At Home shares fell 0.01 percent to $31.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. RYB Education shares rose 1.08 percent to $20.52 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC upgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Sector Perform to Outperform. GE shares rose 2.56 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) from Hold to Buy. PermRock Royalty Trust shares fell 2.86 percent to close at $11.90 on Monday.
  • B Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from Neutral to Buy. Urban Outfitters shares rose 0.15 percent to $40.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Evoqua Water shares rose 2.31 percent to $18.16 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.02 percent to $126.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) from Buy to Neutral. Skechers shares fell 2.78 percent to $26.55 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) from Neutral to Sell. Veoneer shares fell 2.76 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Buy to Neutral. ConocoPhillips shares fell 0.98 percent to $79.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE: BEDU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Bright Scholar Education shares fell 4.11 percent to $11.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: SERV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. ServiceMaster Global shares rose 0.56 percent to $40.98 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Buy to Hold. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.58 percent to $46.36 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Generac shares fell 0.01 percent to $56.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE: WAAS) from Strong Buy to Outperform. AquaVenture shares fell 3.1 percent to close at $17.51 on Monday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) with a Hold rating. The price target for ADP is set to $160. ADP shares closed at $150.74 on Monday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Paychex is set to $75. Paychex shares closed at $73.72 on Monday.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ: MATW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Matthews is set to $75. Matthews shares closed at $48.89 on Monday.
  • DA Davidson initiated Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cognex is set to $57. Cognex shares closed at $56.68 on Monday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ultimate Software is set to $370. Ultimate Software shares closed at $320.71 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) with a Buy rating. The price target for ServiceNow is set to $240. ServiceNow shares closed at $194.61 on Monday.

