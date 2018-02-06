Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 6, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Piper Jaffray upgraded IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) from Neutral to Overweight. Impinj shares fell 0.75 percent to $11.85 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Dr Pepper Snapple shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $118.33 on Monday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Micron shares rose 2.61 percent to $40.43 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Chevron fell 1.78 percent to $110.62 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) from Neutral to Buy. H.B. Fuller shares fell 3.84 percent to close at $47.82 on Monday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Skyworks shares rose 1.70 percent to $96.29 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from Hold to Buy. Cimarex Energy shares fell 2.74 percent to close at $107.91 on Friday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE: ECOM) from Neutral to Buy. ChannelAdvisor shares closed at $9.00 on Friday.
- Janney Capital upgraded RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) from Neutral to Buy. RGC Resources shares fell 4.16 percent to $22.35 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from Overweight to Underweight. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.73 percent to $79.14 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Buy to Neutral. VMware shares fell 2.19 percent to $113.85 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Catalent shares dropped 6.65 percent to close at $43.50 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) from Buy to Hold. Concho Resources shares fell 2 percent to close at $151.44 on Monday.
- Analysts at Needham downgraded Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) from Buy to Hold. Cirrus Logic fell 14.68 percent to $38.30 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) from Buy to Hold. Pioneer Natural shares fell 3.87 percent to close at $171.82 on Monday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Logitech International SA (USA) (NASDAQ: LOGI) from Neutral to Underweight. Logitech shares fell 0.20 percent to $39.53 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Imperial Capital downgraded Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) from Outperform to In-Line. Radware shares fell 3.41 percent to close at $19.57 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Constellation is set to $275. Constellation shares closed at $211.00 on Monday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Industrial Logistics Properties is set to $27. Industrial Logistics Properties shares closed at $21.69 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Liberty Oilfield Services is set to $27. Liberty Oilfield Services shares closed at $20.47 on Monday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Boston Beer is set to $180. Boston Beer shares closed at $180.75 on Monday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Zillow is set to $50. Zillow closed at $44.14 on Monday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Redfin is set to $28. Redfin Hydraulics shares closed at $19.66 on Monday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Molson Coors Brewing is set to $95. Molson Coors Brewing shares closed at $77.68 on Monday.
