Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2018 9:26am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Hold to Buy. Dick's shares rose 3.32 percent to $33.65 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Hold to Buy. eBay rose 1.03 percent to $38.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) from Perform to Outperform. Hubbell shares rose 0.84 percent to close at $135.29 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Kohl's shares rose 3.88 percent to $63.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Web.com Group Inc (NASDAQ: WEB) from Hold to Buy. Web.com shares rose 3.62 percent to close at $22.90 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Compass Point upgraded Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) from Neutral to Buy. Performant Financial shares gained 43.59 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from Hold to Buy. Humana shares gained 1.13 percent to $268.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho upgraded Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) from Neutral to Buy. Horizon Pharma shares rose 2.19 percent to $15.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) from Hold to Buy. Motorola Solutions shares rose 1.29 percent to close at $93.55 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) from Hold to Buy. Anthem shares rose 0.59 percent to $140.52 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Electronic Arts shares dropped 1.58 percent to $110.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) from Buy to Neutral. Wendy's shares fell 1.33 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Signet rose 4.80 percent to close at $55.22 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Market Perform to Underperform. Snap shares dropped 2.05 percent to $14.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) from Buy to Neutral. Aradigm shares fell 41.52 percent to $2.00 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Domtar Corp (USA) (NYSE: UFS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Domtar shares rose 2.05 percent to close at $51.23 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Etsy shares fell 4.18 percent to $19.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP) from Outperform to Market Perform. SAP shares rose 0.25 percent to $109.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Buckingham downgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Neutral to Underperform. KB Home shares fell 0.47 percent to $38.40 in pre-market trading.

 


Top Initiations

 

  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Miragen Therapeutics is set to $13. Miragen Therapeutics shares closed at $8.56 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Vantiv Inc (NASDAQ: VNTV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vantiv is set to $89. Vantiv shares closed at $75.66 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Texas Roadhouse is set to $67. Texas Roadhouse shares closed at $57.41 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) with a Sector Weight rating. Apple Hospitality REIT shares closed at $19.67 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) with a Market Perform rating. e price target for Texas Roadhouse is set to $68. Solaredge Technologies shares closed at $59.34 on Thursday.

