Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Argus upgraded Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) from Hold to Buy. Jabil shares rose 1.42 percent to close at $27.87 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) from Neutral to Buy. Phillips 66 Partners shares gained 2.27 percent to $51.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Netgear shares rose 2.41 percent to close at $55.35 on Friday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Neutral to Outperform. Akamai shares climbed 13.57 percent to $65.60 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Neutral to Overweight. Twitter shares rose 4.81 percent to $23.30 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg upgraded Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from Sell to Hold. Boston Beer shares rose 1.63 percent to $190.50 in pre-market trading.
- PiperJaffray upgraded Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) from Underweight to Neutral. Capital One shares rose 2.39 percent to close at $96.31 on Friday.
- Baird upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) from Neutral to Outperform. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3.14 percent to $119.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from Market Perform to Outperform. Costco shares rose 3.32 percent to close at $192.73 on Friday.
- KeyBanc upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Sector Weight to Overweight. VMware shares rose 2.06 percent to $126.35 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Twenty-First Century Fox shares rose 1.74 percent to $35.60 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ: LNCE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Snyder's-Lance shares gained 6.86 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) from Neutral to Sell. Holly Energy Partners shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $33.90 on Friday.
- Wedbush downgraded Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) from Outperform to Neutral. Quanex Building rose 1.05 percent to close at $24.05 on Friday.
- TD Securities downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from Buy to Hold. CSX shares fell 2.42 percent to $51.65 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Needham & Company downgraded Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) from Buy to Hold. Oclaro shares fell 3.2 percent to $7.01 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded American States Water Co (NYSE: AWR) from Market Perform to Underperform. American States Water shares gained 3.05 percent to close at $56.68 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Domino's is set to $210. Domino's shares closed at $185.04 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Tiffany is set to $103. Tiffany shares closed at $101.34 on Friday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Delphi Technologies is set to $60. Delphi Technologies shares closed at $55.12 on Friday.
- Analysts at Summit Redstone Partners initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twitter is set to $26. Twitter shares closed at $22.23 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) with a Hold rating. The price target for Papa John's is set to $63. Papa John's shares closed at $56.85 on Friday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Unitil is set to $49. Unitil shares closed at $48.00 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Pacira Pharmaceuticals is set to $47. Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $43.85 on Friday.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Neutral rating. Electronic Arts shares closed at $109.28 on Friday.
