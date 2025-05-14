Coinbase To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Annexon, Inc. ANNX price target from $20 to $14. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. Annexon shares closed at $1.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for V.F. Corporation VFC from $27 to $17. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. V.F. Corporation shares closed at $14.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $260 to $300. Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating. Coinbase shares closed at $256.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Securities raised the price target for Wingstop Inc. WING from $310 to $330. TD Securities analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Buy rating. Wingstop shares closed at $286.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for Danaos Corporation DAC from $100 to $105. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Buy rating. Danaos shares closed at $88.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Camtek Ltd. CAMT price target from $110 to $80. Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating. Camtek shares settled at $68.61 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased On Holding AG ONON price target from $55 to $62. Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating. On Holding shares closed at $57.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital cut MeiraGTx Holdings plc MGTX price target from $38 to $35. Chardan Capital analyst Daniil Gataulin maintained a Buy rating. MeiraGTx shares closed at $5.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for PVH Corp. PVH from $70 to $105. Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. PVH shares settled at $80.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners slashed iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ITOS price target from $47 to $9. Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. iTeos Therapeutics shares closed at $7.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
