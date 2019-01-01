MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ:MGTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MeiraGTx Hldgs
MeiraGTx Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ: MGTX) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting MGTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 454.89% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ: MGTX) was provided by Chardan Capital, and MeiraGTx Hldgs maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MeiraGTx Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MeiraGTx Hldgs was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MeiraGTx Hldgs (MGTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $55.00 to $46.00. The current price MeiraGTx Hldgs (MGTX) is trading at is $8.29, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.