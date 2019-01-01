On Holding (NYSE:ONON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for On Holding
On Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for On Holding (NYSE: ONON) was reported by William Blair on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting ONON to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.28% downside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for On Holding (NYSE: ONON) was provided by William Blair, and On Holding upgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of On Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for On Holding was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest On Holding (ONON) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $19.00. The current price On Holding (ONON) is trading at is $21.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.