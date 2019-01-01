Danaos (NYSE:DAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Danaos
Danaos Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Danaos (NYSE: DAC) was reported by Jefferies on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting DAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.52% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Danaos (NYSE: DAC) was provided by Jefferies, and Danaos maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Danaos, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Danaos was filed on February 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Danaos (DAC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $110.00 to $125.00. The current price Danaos (DAC) is trading at is $83.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
