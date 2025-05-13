On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Energy Transfer LP ET. “The pipes are a great business here, they really are,” he added.

On the earnings front, Energy Transfer reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 37 cents per share on May 6.

Cramer said he is ok with Harrow, Inc. HROW.

Lending support to his choice, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen, on Monday, maintained Harrow with a Buy and raised the price target from $57 to $60.

“I think it can bottom here,” Cramer said when asked about Pfizer PFE. “I think that there's a lot of good stuff that they have, so I would say keep it here.”

Pfizer, on April 29, posted quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share, beating market estimates of 67 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $13.71 billion, missing expectations of $13.95 billion.

The “Mad Money” host recommended to own Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL, saying that it is a “very good” stock.

Supporting his view, the company, on April 24, posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

“All the insurers are really terrific right now, and they have been good for some time,” Cramer said when asked about Manulife Financial Corporation MFC. “They're all making fortunes, so I'm not going to go against any one of them.”

Manulife Financial, on May 7, reported quarterly earnings 69 cents per share on sales of $1.49 billion.

When asked about Iron Mountain IRM, he said, “No, better places to be.”

Iron Mountain, on May 1, posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

Devon Energy Corporation DVN has been such a “poor performer, I can't have you do that,” Cramer said.

On the earnings front, Devon Energy, on May 6, posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Price Action:

Energy Transfer shares gained 1.3% to settle at $17.44 on Monday.

Harrow shares rose 9.3% to close at $26.66 during the session.

Devon Energy shares gained 3.1% to settle at $33.55 on Monday.

Pfizer shares gained 3.6% to settle at $23.09 on Monday.

Kinsale Capital shares rose 0.6% to close at $456.81.

Manulife Financial shares gained 2.8% to settle at $31.60 on Monday.

Iron Mountain shares gained 0.9% to close at $97.94 during the session.

