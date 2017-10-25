Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 9:40am   Comments
  • Baird raised McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) price target from $170 to $175. McDonald's shares closed at $163.88 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital increased the price target for 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from $205 to $209. 3M shares closed at $234.65 on Tuesday.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) from $85 to $100. Texas Instruments shares closed at $96.44 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $370 to $330. Chipotle shares closed at $324.30 on Tuesday.
  • Citi raised the price target on General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from $53 to $60. GM shares closed at $46.48 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

