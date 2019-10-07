Best And Worst Short Ideas Of The Week

Last week was a decent week for short sellers, with the S&P 500 falling 0.3%. Some shorts performed better than others, while some short sellers got burned badly.

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky said Friday that U.S. equity short sellers profited $12.96 billion overall last week.

Best Shorts

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the biggest winner for short sellers last week after the stock dropped 4.4% following a disappointing third-quarter delivery number. Tesla has the highest short interest of any U.S. equity at $9.38 billion, so it’s easy to see how a disappointing week for Tesla could be a big win for short sellers.

Here’s a look at the best shorts from last week, sorted by net profits for the week.

Tesla, +$347.8 million.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), +$187.4 million.

Worst Shorts

While short sellers had a great week overall, a handful of shorts got hit hard by stocks that had big pops on the week. Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) short sellers took a beating, with the stock gaining 17.7% on the week thanks to an upgrade from SunTrust.

Here’s a look at the worst shorts from last week, sorted by net losses for the week.

Okta, -$137.2 million.

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP), -$130.9 million.

