Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Best And Worst Short Ideas Of The Week
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2019 2:57pm   Comments
Share:
Best And Worst Short Ideas Of The Week

Last week was a decent week for short sellers, with the S&P 500 falling 0.3%. Some shorts performed better than others, while some short sellers got burned badly.

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky said Friday that U.S. equity short sellers profited $12.96 billion overall last week.

Best Shorts

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the biggest winner for short sellers last week after the stock dropped 4.4% following a disappointing third-quarter delivery number. Tesla has the highest short interest of any U.S. equity at $9.38 billion, so it’s easy to see how a disappointing week for Tesla could be a big win for short sellers.

Here’s a look at the best shorts from last week, sorted by net profits for the week.

  • Tesla, +$347.8 million.
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), +$187.4 million.
  • Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), +$131.5 million.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), +$131.3 million.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), +$128.7 million.
  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), +$126.2 million.
  • Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG), +$105.9 million.
  • Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), +$103.9 million.

Worst Shorts

While short sellers had a great week overall, a handful of shorts got hit hard by stocks that had big pops on the week. Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) short sellers took a beating, with the stock gaining 17.7% on the week thanks to an upgrade from SunTrust.

Here’s a look at the worst shorts from last week, sorted by net losses for the week.

  • Okta, -$137.2 million.
  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP), -$130.9 million.
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), -$111.7 million.
  • Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG), -$101.3 million.
  • Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR), -$97.5 million.
  • Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB), -$97.0 million.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), -$96.9 million.
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), -$96.1 million.

Related Links:

Short Sellers Are Up $170M On Online Broker Stocks In 2019

Cannabis Short Sellers Bank $200M In Two Days

Posted-In: Ihor Dusaniwsky S3 PartnersAnalyst Color Long Ideas Short Ideas Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + CHTR)

KeyBanc Upgrades Charter Communications On Price Hike, Broadband Potential
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2019
Uber's App Overhaul Distracts From Its Slow Revenue Growth
Four Views Of Global Growth: BlackRock, McKinsey, Deutsche Bank And BoAML
Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering
Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Former Nasdaq CEO On IPO Debacle: Companies Need To Show Path To Profitability