Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Semiconductor Winners, Losers In A Potential Sino-American Trade Deal
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2019 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Semiconductor Winners, Losers In A Potential Sino-American Trade Deal

The hopes of the U.S. and China clinching a trade deal are soaring as a March 1 deadline draws close.

As analysts deliberate several permutations and combinations that are likely to be packaged into the deal, a CNBC report suggested China may opt to increase its semiconductor imports from the U.S. to $200 billion over the next six years.

The Analyst

Discussing the likely impact of such a development, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang said he has Buy ratings on QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE), NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN). Zhang has a Neutral rating on Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI).

The Environment Today

China's semiconductor imports from the U.S. have totaled roughly $10 billion annually in recent years, Zhang said in a Tuesday note. With most U.S. suppliers packaging their products in Taiwan, the nation has earned the distinction of being the largest semiconductor exporter to China, he said. 

The analyst estimates that U.S. component suppliers have a 50-percent share in the $200 billion to $300 billion in products China exports every year.

A New Scenario

If China requires U.S. semiconductor companies to move packaging to China, Zhang estimates that American exports to China would grow by five to six times. Under such a scenario, U.S. component suppliers would account for about $100 billion of U.S. exports to China every year, he said. 

Any impact on the Taiwanese supply chain from a potential Chinese move to increase orders from U.S. component suppliers in 2019 — and move packaging from Taiwan to China — would be more short-term than mid-term, the analyst said. 

Zhang expects the anticipated change to positively impact Chinese telecom vendors such as Huawei and high-tech companies, as he said they're the biggest buyers of semiconductors from U.S. suppliers.

Rosenblatt Names Potential Beneficiaries

Qualcomm is expected to benefit at the expense of MediaTek, as the latter still lacks a 5G smartphone chipset.

U.S. chip equipment makers such as Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) are likely to take share from European and Japanese companies such as AIXTRON SE (OTC: AIXXF) and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTC: TOELY), as China ramps up its internal semiconductor industry.

U.S. communication chipset suppliers such as Lumentum, NeoPhotonics and Inphi would see increased use of their chipsets by Chinese telecom equipment vendors.

As China plunges headlong into the electric vehicle market over the next three years, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY), Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) and Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) are likely to take share from NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY) and ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTC: ROHCY).

Memory Prices Could Drop 

Rosenblatt expects memory prices to take a beating from a potential deal. If China buys more memory products from Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), the firm expects Samsung to aggressively slash prices in a bid to maintain market share and push OEMs to buy other types of U.S. components.

Related Links:

Analysts Shrug Off Applied Material's Weak Q2 Guidance; RBC Says Sector Bottom Likely In 3-4 Months

After Maxim Integrated Products' Tough Q2, MKM Finds 'Meaningful Long-Term Positive' In Revenue Diversification

Posted-In: Jun Zhang Rosenblatt Securities semiconductorsAnalyst Color Emerging Markets Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CREE + AIXXF)

7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DOBarclaysUpgrades0.0
OIIBarclaysUpgrades0.0
RIGBarclaysUpgrades0.0
CTLRBC CapitalDowngrades0.0
ECLJP MorganDowngrades167.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Roadrunner's Rights Offering Leaves Elliott Management Owning 90% Of The Company