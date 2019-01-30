Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

After Maxim Integrated Products' Tough Q2, MKM Finds 'Meaningful Long-Term Positive' In Revenue Diversification

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2019 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
After Maxim Integrated Products' Tough Q2, MKM Finds 'Meaningful Long-Term Positive' In Revenue Diversification
Related MXIM
Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2019
Goldman Sachs Shares Semiconductor Stock Picks For A Challenging 2019
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) CEO Tunç Doluca on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results and announced disappointing March quarter guidance Tuesday, citing a soft demand environment.

Although estimates have been lowered accordingly, the company witnessed a return of bookings to normal levels in recent weeks and its profitability metrics remain among the best in the semiconductor universe, according to MKM Partners.

The Analyst

Analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Neutral rating on Maxim Integrated Products and cut the price target from $56 to $54.

The Thesis

Maxim Integrated Products reported December quarter revenue and EPS of $577 million and 60 cents, respectively, well below the consensus expectation of $590 million and 62 cents, respectively.

The company’s operating margin contracted from 38 percent in the prior quarter to 33 percent, driven down by lower revenue, Roy said in a Wednesday note. 

For the March quarter, Maxim Integrated Products guided to revenue of $520-$560 million. The midpoint of $540 million is below the consensus estimate of $597 million. The company projected EPS in the range of 49-55 cents.  The midpoint of 52 cents is significantly below the consensus estimate of 64 cents. 

The analyst lowered EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 from $2.75 to $2.45 and from $2.90 to $2.60, respectively.

Despite the disappointments, bookings have returned to normal levels and the company has maintained industry-leading profitability metrics, the analyst said, adding that Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue diversification is a “meaningful longer-term positive." 

Price Action

Maxim Integrated Products shares were down 3.63 percent at $52.98 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Goldman Sachs Shares Semiconductor Stock Picks For A Challenging 2019

KeyBanc Starts Coverage On 10 Semiconductor Stocks, Downgrades Cypress Semi

Latest Ratings for MXIM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral
Dec 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Oct 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MXIM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: MKM Partners Ruben Roy semiconductorsAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MXIM)

Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2019
Goldman Sachs Shares Semiconductor Stock Picks For A Challenging 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AGNRBC CapitalDowngrades165.0
AGNMorgan StanleyDowngrades156.0
ICPTJMP SecuritiesUpgrades175.0
LNTWells FargoUpgrades49.0
PLUGRoth CapitalUpgrades1.3
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Eyenovia Shares Spike Higher