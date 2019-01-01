QQQ
Range
18.08 - 18.08
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/2.4K
Div / Yield
0.13/0.68%
52 Wk
18.3 - 31.17
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
18.03
Open
18.08
P/E
28.26
EPS
0.28
Shares
112.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aixtron SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The company's technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound, silicon, or organic semiconductor materials. Its components are used in displays, signaling, lighting, fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, as well as in other leading-edge applications. Business operation of the group can be seen in the market of Germany, the USA, Korea, China, Taiwan, Asia, and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aixtron Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aixtron (AIXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aixtron (OTCPK: AIXXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aixtron's (AIXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aixtron.

Q

What is the target price for Aixtron (AIXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aixtron

Q

Current Stock Price for Aixtron (AIXXF)?

A

The stock price for Aixtron (OTCPK: AIXXF) is $18.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:01:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aixtron (AIXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aixtron.

Q

When is Aixtron (OTCPK:AIXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Aixtron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aixtron (AIXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aixtron.

Q

What sector and industry does Aixtron (AIXXF) operate in?

A

Aixtron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.