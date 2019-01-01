QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
36.06 - 37.9
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.67/1.72%
52 Wk
38.7 - 54.25
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
22.59
Open
36.06
P/E
13.59
EPS
89.75
Shares
196.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Rohm Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes electronic components for use in automotive, transportation, medical, healthcare, audiovisual, telecommunications, digital power, computer and peripherals, and home appliance end markets. Its product portfolio includes integrated circuits in memory, amplifiers, switches, data converters, and microcontrollers; discrete semiconductors, such as transistors and diodes; power devices; passive devices, such as resistors and capacitors; and optoelectronic devices.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rohm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rohm (ROHCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rohm (OTCPK: ROHCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rohm's (ROHCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rohm.

Q

What is the target price for Rohm (ROHCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rohm

Q

Current Stock Price for Rohm (ROHCY)?

A

The stock price for Rohm (OTCPK: ROHCY) is $37.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:41:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rohm (ROHCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Rohm (OTCPK:ROHCY) reporting earnings?

A

Rohm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rohm (ROHCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rohm.

Q

What sector and industry does Rohm (ROHCY) operate in?

A

Rohm is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.