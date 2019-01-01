Rohm Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes electronic components for use in automotive, transportation, medical, healthcare, audiovisual, telecommunications, digital power, computer and peripherals, and home appliance end markets. Its product portfolio includes integrated circuits in memory, amplifiers, switches, data converters, and microcontrollers; discrete semiconductors, such as transistors and diodes; power devices; passive devices, such as resistors and capacitors; and optoelectronic devices.