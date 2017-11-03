Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on a number of managed care and health care facilities stocks and is mostly bullish on the space. In the initiation note, analyst A.J. Rice said the fundamentals of managed care stocks are appealing, but their current valuations likely limit upside.

The managed care space is positioned to grow operating earnings by 9 to 12 percent, Rice said. (See Rice's track record here.) Capital deployment should also help boost earnings by 4 to 6 percent, the analyst said.

Rice is more selective with hospital stocks, but pointed out that investor expectations are low at this point. While hospitals seem to have costs under control, Rice said there is “no obvious source of positive margin leverage” for them.

Credit Suisse’s top stock picks in the space include the following Outperform-rated names:

(NYSE: ANTM): $234 price target CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI): $219 price target

(NYSE: UNH): $233 price target HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA): $95 price target

(NYSE: UHS): $126 price target Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI): $40 price target

Credit Suisse set Neutral ratings for the following group of stocks:

Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET): $174 price target

(NYSE: AET): $174 price target Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC): $102 price target

(NYSE: CNC): $102 price target Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM): $256 price target

(NYSE: HUM): $256 price target LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT): $126 price target

(NASDAQ: LPNT): $126 price target Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC): $15 price target

(NYSE: THC): $15 price target Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC): $35 price target

Finally, Credit Suisse named just one lone Underperform-rated stock in the space:

Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH): $3.50 price target

