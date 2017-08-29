Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Is 'Most Positive' On Micron Following Semiconductor Conference
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2017 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Is 'Most Positive' On Micron Following Semiconductor Conference
Related MU
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September —6, —…–7 (GuruFocus)
Related LRCX
Morgan Stanley 'Remains Bullish' On Micron After It Stands Out At Flash Memory Summit
Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Top-Rated Stocks: Ichor Sees Composite Rating Climb To 96 (Investor's Business Daily)

After attending the recent Hot Chips 2017 conference, Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer has named Credit Suisse’s hottest chip stocks to own: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX). According to Pitzer, all the key long-term semiconductor drivers are still in place, and there are huge growth opportunities for investors.

tipranks.png

Data center accelerator growth and artificial intelligence were key themes at the event, and Pitzer sees major demand for a wide range of products for years to come.

“Importantly, we expect growth in all architectural platforms including: CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs, especially as the declining cost of Analytics drives compute elasticity,” he wrote.

Related Link: From ADI To AMD, Morgan Stanley Breaks Down Semiconductors

Credit Suisse expects that AI will expand the total addressable market for Server Processors by up to 100 percent, creating major tailwinds in the semiconductor industry.

The explosive growth in the size of datasets makes memory a particularly hot market. Credit Suisse is calling for 25 to 30 percent DRAM bit growth in the long-term, more than double industry growth projections.

In the chip business, Credit Suisse was “most positive” on Micron and Xilinx. Micron should benefit from the “de-commotization” of memory, while Xilinx should get a boost from a reacceleration of field-programmable gate array demand.

From an SCE/EDA standpoint, Pitzer is most bullish on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) due to their higher exposure to the memory market.

Credit Suisse maintains Outperform ratings on Micron, Xilinx, Lam Research and Applied Materials.

In addition, the firm has Outperform ratings on these other names in the semiconductor space:

  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).
  • Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU).
  • Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS).
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO).
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).
  • KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC).
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).
  • Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS).

_______
Image Credit: By Dsimic (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuy
Jun 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jun 2017SusquehannaMaintainsPositive

View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas News Reiteration Events Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + AMZN)

Amazon Could Make Smaller-Scale Purchases In AI/Machine Learning, AR/VR, Cloud
Finish Line's Quarterly Pre-Announcement Complicates Footwear Story As Analysts Revisit Sector
Cloud ETF Is A Viable Long-Term Idea
Floyd Mayweather And 5 Other People Who Made $300 Million In One Day
Here's Why Walmart Is 'Under Siege,' And Not Just From Amazon
Bananas, Eggs, Salmon And Kale Among The Many Items Now Cheaper At Whole Foods
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.