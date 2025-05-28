Why Box Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Box, Inc. BOX rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY2026 guidance after Tuesday's closing bell.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 26 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $276 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $274.8 million and is an increase over revenue of $264.66 million from the same period last year.

Box shares jumped 11.6% to $35.10 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Safe & Green Holdings Corp . SGBX rose 205.5% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Safe and Green Holdings entered into agreement with Three Pines Leasing to supply modular units to a government agency.

. rose 205.5% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Safe and Green Holdings entered into agreement with Three Pines Leasing to supply modular units to a government agency. Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD surged 56.8% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.

surged 56.8% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday. Brooge Energy Limited BROG surged 50.2% to $4.79 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a $884 million conditional sale agreement with Gulf Navigation for 100% of BPGIC Group.

surged 50.2% to $4.79 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a $884 million conditional sale agreement with Gulf Navigation for 100% of BPGIC Group. Powell Max Limited PMAX jumped 40.5% to $0.5410 in pre-market trading after falling 24% on Tuesday.

jumped 40.5% to $0.5410 in pre-market trading after falling 24% on Tuesday. New Era Helium, Inc. NEHC shares jumped 23.3% to $0.7894 in pre-market trading.

shares jumped 23.3% to $0.7894 in pre-market trading. LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR climbed 23.1% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 153% on Tuesday.

climbed 23.1% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 153% on Tuesday. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd JFBR gained 21% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after dipping 47% on Tuesday.

gained 21% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after dipping 47% on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc . JOBY rose 9.7% to $7.55 in pre-market trading. Joby Aviation announced the closing of $250 million investment. Toyota Motor also reported a 15.3% stake In Joby Aviation as of May 22.

. rose 9.7% to $7.55 in pre-market trading. Joby Aviation announced the closing of $250 million investment. Toyota Motor also reported a 15.3% stake In Joby Aviation as of May 22. SEALSQ Corp LAES gained 5.7% to $3.87 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, SEALSQ announced a partnership with SOLANA and an investment in Wecan Token.

Losers

InflaRx N.V. IFRX shares fell 49.5% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after the company halted Vilobelimab Phase 3 trial in pyoderma Gangrenosum after futility finding in interim analysis.

shares fell 49.5% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after the company halted Vilobelimab Phase 3 trial in pyoderma Gangrenosum after futility finding in interim analysis. Cemtrex, Inc. CETX fell 28.4% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported the launch of a proposed public offering.

fell 28.4% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported the launch of a proposed public offering. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH shares dipped 17.4% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after the company announced a share consolidation with the ratio set between 1-for-2 and 1-for-50.

shares dipped 17.4% to $0.12 in pre-market trading after the company announced a share consolidation with the ratio set between 1-for-2 and 1-for-50. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc . SONN fell 15.7% to $0.9941 in pre-market trading after jumping 5% on Tuesday.

. fell 15.7% to $0.9941 in pre-market trading after jumping 5% on Tuesday. Imunon, Inc. IMNN shares tumbled 15.4% to $1.92 in pre-market trading. Imunon shares jumped 96% on Tuesday after the company announced it will present IMNN-001 data based on its immune biomarker analysis from its Phase 2 OVATION 2 study at ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2025

shares tumbled 15.4% to $1.92 in pre-market trading. Imunon shares jumped 96% on Tuesday after the company announced it will present IMNN-001 data based on its immune biomarker analysis from its Phase 2 OVATION 2 study at ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2025 Compass Diversified CODI declined 13.5% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a diversified forbearance agreement and cut its management fees and quarterly dividend. Additionally, the company received a NYSE late filing notice amid an investigation into financial irregularities for its subsidiary.

declined 13.5% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a diversified forbearance agreement and cut its management fees and quarterly dividend. Additionally, the company received a NYSE late filing notice amid an investigation into financial irregularities for its subsidiary. Okta, Inc . OKTA dipped 12.8% to $109.35 in pre-market trading following the company’s first-quarter earnings report. In its outlook, the company said it is now factoring in potential risks related to the uncertain economic environment for the remainder of FY26.

. dipped 12.8% to $109.35 in pre-market trading following the company’s first-quarter earnings report. In its outlook, the company said it is now factoring in potential risks related to the uncertain economic environment for the remainder of FY26. SCWorx Corp . WORX fell 12.7% to $0.5928 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 69% on Tuesday.

. fell 12.7% to $0.5928 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 69% on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital GLXY shares fell 8.5% to $19.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of 29 million shares of common stock.

shares fell 8.5% to $19.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of 29 million shares of common stock. GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 6.3% to $25.42 in pre-market trading after announcing the pricing of public offering of ADSs.

