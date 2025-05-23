Jim Cramer Says Medical Properties Trust Has 'Too Much Risk,' Likes This Industrial Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Vertiv VRT.

As per the recent news, on Monday, Vertiv announced its strategic alignment with Nvidia Corp.‘s NVDA vision for AI data centers, specifically the deployment of 800 VDC power architectures. Anticipating the demands of future AI deployments, including the NVIDIA Kyber and Rubin Ultra platforms, Vertiv's comprehensive 800 VDC power portfolio is slated for release in the second half of 2026.

Cramer said no to Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW, noting that there is “too much risk.”

Supporting his view, Medical Properties Trust reported a quarterly FFO of 14 cents per share on May 1, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $223.80 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $229.81 million.

The Mad Money host recommended owning Nucor Corporation NUE for the long term.

Lending support to his choice, Nucor posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on April 28. The company reported quarterly earnings of 77 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.83 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.23 billion.

Price Action:

Vertiv shares gained 0.6% to settle at $104.20 on Thursday.

Medical Properties Trust shares declined 1.3% to close at $4.56 during the session.

Nucor shares fell 0.9% to settle at $110.69 on Thursday.

