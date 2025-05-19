Netflix To $1,220? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD price target from $27 to $30. Needham analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $22.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut the price target for BP p.l.c. BP from $40.8 to $29. Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. BP shares closed at $29.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan boosted Marqeta, Inc. MQ price target from $5 to $6. JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Marqeta shares closed at $5.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $1,150 to $1,220. JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Netflix shares closed at $1,191.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised the price target for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM from $131 to $166. Barclays analyst Seth Sigman upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $173.84 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD price target from $27 to $32. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares settled at $22.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital raised Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR price target from $430 to $510. Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Charter Communications shares closed at $427.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP price target from $25 to $19. Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $17.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS increased the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL from $46 to $66. UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Delta Air Lines shares settled at $50.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM price target from $55 to $60. UBS analyst Manav Gupta upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares closed at $50.13 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
