Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) was reported by JP Morgan on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting DAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.92% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) was provided by JP Morgan, and Delta Air Lines maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Delta Air Lines, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Delta Air Lines was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Delta Air Lines (DAL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $69.00 to $70.00. The current price Delta Air Lines (DAL) is trading at is $42.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
