Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Helmerich & Payne
Helmerich & Payne Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) was reported by Piper Sandler on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $53.00 expecting HP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.74% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Helmerich & Payne maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Helmerich & Payne, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Helmerich & Payne was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Helmerich & Payne (HP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $49.00 to $53.00. The current price Helmerich & Payne (HP) is trading at is $51.09, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
