5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 recording gains for the fifth straight session and also notching weekly gains.

For the week, the S&P 500 gained 5.3%, while the Dow added 3.4%. The Nasdaq Composite was the standout performer, surging 7.2% last week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst Firm : Roth Capital

: Roth Capital Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Downgraded rating on Murphy Oil Corporation MUR from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $27 to $25 on May 15. This analyst sees around 12% upside in the stock.

: Downgraded rating on from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $27 to $25 on May 15. This analyst sees around 12% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 7, Murphy Oil posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Reiterated an Outperform rating on Toll Brothers, Inc TOL with a price target of $175 on May 15. This analyst sees around 66% surge in the stock.

: Reiterated an Outperform rating on with a price target of $175 on May 15. This analyst sees around 66% surge in the stock. Recent News: Toll Brothers will announce its second quarter FY 2025 results after the market close on Tuesday, May 20.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

Analyst Firm: Benchmark

Benchmark Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on BlackSky Technology Inc . BKSY and increased the price target from $17 to $18 on May 13. This analyst sees around 49% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on . and increased the price target from $17 to $18 on May 13. This analyst sees around 49% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 8, BlackSky Technology reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Analyst: Alexander Paris

Analyst Firm : Barrington Research

: Barrington Research Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on zSpace, Inc . ZSPC and cut the price target from $11 to $10 on May 15. This analyst sees around 46% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Outperform rating on . and cut the price target from $11 to $10 on May 15. This analyst sees around 46% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 14, ZSPACE posted mixed quarterly results.

Analyst: Andres Sheppard

Analyst Firm : Cantor Fitzgerald

: Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR and boosted the price target from $13 to $16 on May 14. This analyst sees around 34% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on and boosted the price target from $13 to $16 on May 14. This analyst sees around 34% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 13, Intuitive Machines reported first-quarter revenue of $62.5 million, up 14% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

