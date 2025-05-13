Archer Aviation Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss, Joins Microvast, Intuitive Machines And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Archer reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the first quarter, posting a 17-cent loss versus estimates for a loss of 28 cents, per Benzinga Pro.

Archer Aviation shares jumped 21.5% to $11.05 on Tuesday.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST shares jumped 27% to $3.0350 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

gained 26.8% to $12.05 after the company issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Array Technologies, Inc . ARRY rose 23.1% to $8.42.

. gained 21.5% to $11.05 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. First Solar, Inc. FSLR rose 19.4% to $186.60. Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman upgraded First Solar from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $221 price target.

rose 19.4% to $186.60. Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman upgraded First Solar from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $221 price target. Hallador Energy Company HNRG rose 18% to $17.92 following first-quarter results.

rose 18% to $17.92 following first-quarter results. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc . SHLS gained 17.3% to $6.29 following first-quarter results.

. gained 17.3% to $6.29 following first-quarter results. Sunrun Inc. RUN gained 17% to $12.82.

gained 17% to $12.82. NuScale Power Corporation SMR gained 17% to $20.82 following better-than-expected quarterly sales.

gained 17% to $20.82 following better-than-expected quarterly sales. Coinbase Global, Inc . COIN rose 17% to $242.63 after it was announced that the company will join the S&P 500, effective before the opening of trading on Monday, May 19.

. rose 17% to $242.63 after it was announced that the company will join the S&P 500, effective before the opening of trading on Monday, May 19. Life360, Inc. LIF gained 16.4% to $57.61 following upbeat quarterly results.

gained 16.4% to $57.61 following upbeat quarterly results. Green Plains Inc. GPRE rose 14.4% to $5.32.

rose 14.4% to $5.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 12.1% to $37.58. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $41.

rose 12.1% to $37.58. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $41. Nextracker Inc. NXT gained 11.6% to $56.51.

gained 11.6% to $56.51. Oklo Inc . OKLO rose 10% to $31.73.

. rose 10% to $31.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc . ARWR rose 8.6% to $15.17 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. rose 8.6% to $15.17 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Sea Limited SE gained 8% to $153.75 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

