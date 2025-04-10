Alphabet To $185? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo raised Toast, Inc. TOST price target from $30 to $39. Wells Fargo analyst Jeff Cantwell upgraded the rating from Underweight to Overweight. Toast shares closed at $34.38 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim slashed the price target for Neogen Corporation NEOG from $15 to $13. Guggenheim analyst Subbu Nambi maintained a Buy rating. Neogen shares closed at $5.02 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS lowered BorgWarner Inc. BWA price target from $38 to $31. UBS analyst Joseph Spak downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. BorgWarner shares closed at $26.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut the price target for IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV from $263 to $216. Truist Securities analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating. IQVIA shares closed at $157.02 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Johnson & Johnson JNJ from $171 to $159. B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson maintained a Neutral rating. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $150.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital slashed Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH price target from $275 to $170. Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Manhattan Associates shares settled at $166.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN price target from $55 to $50. Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. ManpowerGroup shares closed at $52.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities slashed Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $265 to $230. Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating. Amazon shares closed at $191.10 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut the price target for NIO Inc. NIO from $4.2 to $3.5. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating. NIO shares settled at $3.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler slashed Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $208 to $185. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained an Overweight rating. Alphabet shares closed at $158.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying GOOGL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$185.80-2.77%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
63.50
Growth
94.20
Quality
78.44
Value
48.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in