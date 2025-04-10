April 10, 2025 9:24 AM 3 min read

Alphabet To $185? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wells Fargo raised Toast, Inc. TOST price target from $30 to $39. Wells Fargo analyst Jeff Cantwell upgraded the rating from Underweight to Overweight. Toast shares closed at $34.38 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim slashed the price target for Neogen Corporation NEOG from $15 to $13. Guggenheim analyst Subbu Nambi maintained a Buy rating. Neogen shares closed at $5.02 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS lowered BorgWarner Inc. BWA price target from $38 to $31. UBS analyst Joseph Spak downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. BorgWarner shares closed at $26.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities cut the price target for IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV from $263 to $216. Truist Securities analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating. IQVIA shares closed at $157.02 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for Johnson & Johnson JNJ from $171 to $159. B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson maintained a Neutral rating. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $150.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital slashed Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH price target from $275 to $170. Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Manhattan Associates shares settled at $166.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays cut ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN price target from $55 to $50. Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. ManpowerGroup shares closed at $52.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities slashed Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $265 to $230. Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating. Amazon shares closed at $191.10 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho cut the price target for NIO Inc. NIO from $4.2 to $3.5. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating. NIO shares settled at $3.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler slashed Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $208 to $185. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained an Overweight rating. Alphabet shares closed at $158.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying GOOGL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

