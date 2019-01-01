Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Neogen
The latest price target for Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $88.00 expecting NEOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 237.04% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Neogen their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Neogen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Neogen was filed on February 10, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 10, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Neogen (NEOG) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $88.00. The current price Neogen (NEOG) is trading at is $26.11, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
