ADT To Rally More Than 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup cut Nordstrom, Inc. JWN price target from $25 to $22. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Nordstrom shares closed at $23.96 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird slashed the price target for BRP Inc. DOOO from $48 to $43. Baird analyst Craig Kennison downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. BRP shares closed at $35.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised ADT Inc. ADT price target from $7 to $9. Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. ADT shares closed at $8.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB from $80 to $60. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. LyondellBasell shares closed at $63.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut the price target for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. MEG from $39 to $28. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. Montrose Environmental shares closed at $12.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut I-Mab IMAB price target from $8 to $7. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. I-Mab shares settled at $0.7301 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt cut Coherent Corp. COHR price target from $115 to $85. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Coherent shares closed at $53.91 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup slashed Eastman Chemical Company EMN price target from $105 to $101. Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Eastman Chemical shares closed at $79.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird slashed the price target for LCI Industries LCII from $130 to $100. Baird analyst Craig Kennison downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. LCI Industries shares settled at $81.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT price target from $26 to $20. Baird analyst Craig Kennison downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. MasterCraft Boat shares closed at $16.41 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
