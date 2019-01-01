ADT (NYSE:ADT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ADT
ADT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ADT (NYSE: ADT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting ADT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.68% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ADT (NYSE: ADT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and ADT maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ADT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ADT was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ADT (ADT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.00 to $8.00. The current price ADT (ADT) is trading at is $7.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
