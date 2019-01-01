LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LCI Indus
LCI Indus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) was reported by MKM Partners on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $153.00 expecting LCII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.89% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) was provided by MKM Partners, and LCI Indus initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LCI Indus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LCI Indus was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LCI Indus (LCII) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $153.00. The current price LCI Indus (LCII) is trading at is $117.79, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
