MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs
The latest price target for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) was reported by Baird on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting MCFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) was provided by Baird, and MasterCraft Boat Hldgs maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (MCFT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $36.00. The current price MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (MCFT) is trading at is $23.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
