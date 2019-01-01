BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BRP
BRP Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) was reported by BMO Capital on September 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $154.00 expecting DOOO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 123.74% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) was provided by BMO Capital, and BRP upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BRP, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BRP was filed on September 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BRP (DOOO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $100.00 to $154.00. The current price BRP (DOOO) is trading at is $68.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
