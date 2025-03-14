Why Rubrik Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. RBRK rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

Rubrik reported quarterly losses of 61 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 80 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $258.1 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $233.1 million.

Rubrik shares climbed 20.8% to $66.84 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Radius Recycling, Inc . RDUS rose 108.7% to $28.51 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by US subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho for $30.00 per share in cash.

. rose 108.7% to $28.51 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by US subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho for $30.00 per share in cash. Applied Optoelectronics, In c. AAOI gained 56.5% to $24.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced a warrant issuance agreement transaction with Amazon for 7,945,399 shares.

c. gained 56.5% to $24.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced a warrant issuance agreement transaction with Amazon for 7,945,399 shares. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc . MRM gained 48.6% to $0.91 in pre-market trading. MEDIROM Mother Labs executive made an additional investment in Mother Labs’ Series A financing at a pre-money valuation of JPY9 billion.

. gained 48.6% to $0.91 in pre-market trading. MEDIROM Mother Labs executive made an additional investment in Mother Labs’ Series A financing at a pre-money valuation of JPY9 billion. Cellectis S.A . CLLS gained 40.3% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after the company announced upbeat financial results for the fourth quarter.

. gained 40.3% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after the company announced upbeat financial results for the fourth quarter. Bit Origin Ltd BTOG gained 37.2% to $0.3743 in pre-market trading after declining 26% on Thursday.

gained 37.2% to $0.3743 in pre-market trading after declining 26% on Thursday. Digital Ally, Inc . DGLY gained 23.2% to $0.0978 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally has been granted six new patents covering diverse sectors.

. gained 23.2% to $0.0978 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally has been granted six new patents covering diverse sectors. TransCode Therapeutics, In c. RNAZ rose 19% to 0.8827. TransCode Therapeutics, on Thursday, announced Safety Review Committee approval to open a fourth cohort of its Phase I/II Clinical trial of TTX-MC138.

c. rose 19% to 0.8827. TransCode Therapeutics, on Thursday, announced Safety Review Committee approval to open a fourth cohort of its Phase I/II Clinical trial of TTX-MC138. DocuSign, In c. DOCU gained 12.2% to $83.75 in pre-market following better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

c. gained 12.2% to $83.75 in pre-market following better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA rose 7% to $336.26 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Ulta Beauty expects fiscal year 2025 revenue of $11.5 billion to $11.6 billion versus estimates of $11.67 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company anticipates full-year earnings of $22.50 to $22.90 per share versus estimates of $23.50 per share.

Losers

Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF shares fell 30.8% to $8.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced fourth-quarter results.

shares fell 30.8% to $8.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced fourth-quarter results. Linkage Global Inc LGCB declined 21.8% to $0.1797 in pre-market trading.

declined 21.8% to $0.1797 in pre-market trading. Septerna, Inc . SEPN dipped 21.4% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.

. dipped 21.4% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc . OLMA fell 15.1% to $3.71 in pre-market trading.

. fell 15.1% to $3.71 in pre-market trading. Icon Energy Corp . ICON shares fell 14.7% to $0.1160 in pre-market trading. ICON Energy received non-compliance letter from the Nasdaq.

. shares fell 14.7% to $0.1160 in pre-market trading. ICON Energy received non-compliance letter from the Nasdaq. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC fell 13.4% to $12.20 in pre-market trading. Relevant Gold closed second tranche of upsized $8.5 million non-brokered private placement led by strategic investors Kinross and Bollinger.

fell 13.4% to $12.20 in pre-market trading. Relevant Gold closed second tranche of upsized $8.5 million non-brokered private placement led by strategic investors Kinross and Bollinger. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd . IPA fell 11.8% to $0.3572 in today's pre-market trading. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares gained over 11% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic partnership to advance antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies for cancer.

. fell 11.8% to $0.3572 in today's pre-market trading. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares gained over 11% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic partnership to advance antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies for cancer. SenesTech, In c SNES shares tumbled 10% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday. SenesTech recently reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results.

c shares tumbled 10% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday. SenesTech recently reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results. SI-BONE, Inc . SIBN fell 8.2% to $13.51 in pre-market trading. SI-BONE recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

. fell 8.2% to $13.51 in pre-market trading. SI-BONE recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares dipped 5.4% to $23.99 in pre-market trading. XPeng recenty announced to spend up to $13.8 billion on humanoid robots.

